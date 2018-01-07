Diego Costa scores, sent off on La Liga return

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa more than lived up to his reputation on Saturday in his first La Liga game since returning to Atletico Madrid.

The Spain striker was booked, scored a goal, and then got sent off seconds later for celebrating with the crowd in a typically Diego Costa performance.

Costa was shown a yellow card in the 62nd minute against Getafe for an elbow.

He then scored six minutes later, sliding home a low cross, before jumping into the crowd to celebrate.

As he returned to the field of play he was booked again and sent off.

Diego Costa's Red Card Celebration pic.twitter.com/nLaAaRG9Hd — Jan Smuts (@JanSmutsV) January 6, 2018

Diego Costa's red card just the second time he's been dismissed in a league match during his career. pic.twitter.com/6JGxTP04Xf — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 6, 2018

Diego Costa scoring and getting sent off on his home debut is the most Diego Costa thing ever. — Andy West (@andywest01) January 6, 2018

Atletico ended up winning the game 2-0. Angel Correa had earlier scored the opener in the first half.

The goal was Costa’s second in two games, since returning to Spain from Chelsea. He came off the substitutes’ bench to score in Atleti’s 4-0 win against Lleida Esportiu in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.