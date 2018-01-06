Inter eye move for Barcelona’s Deulofeu

Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Barcelona’s Gerard Deulofeu, amidst doubts over the winger’s future at the Nou Camp.

Deulofeu played relatively regularly earlier this season during Ousmane Dembele’s spell on the treatment table, but he was left out of the Barcelona squad for Tuesday’s Copa del Rey clash against Celta Vigo.

With Dembele now available again and Barcelona hoping to finally bring a conclusion to their lengthy pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, the former Everton man could be surplus to requirements.

To repeat, Inter want @HenrikhMkh on loan. Man Utd would only accept straight sale. Inter have FFP issues that prevent that. Ex @Everton Gerard Deulofeu next on list. Then @PSG_inside Javier Pastore. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 4, 2018

The 23-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at AC Milan last season and Inter director Piero Ausilio has confirmed they want to bring him back to Serie A.

“There have been no formal offers for Deulofeu, but we are paying attention to the situation,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

“If there are the conditions to try something, we know the characteristics we are looking for. Deulofeu could be the right profile, but he isn’t the only one.”