Barca want Mina in January

Barcelona are looking to sign defender Yerry Mina as early as January, according to Palmeiras sporting director Alexandre Mattos.

The Catalans have long been linked with the Colombian centre-back, 23, and are first in line to sign him at the end of the season, but they are now reportedly eager to recruit the player mid-season.

"It's true that Barcelona came for Mina with another offer but also that Palmeiras want Mina to stay here," Mattos said.

"We are going to wait for him to arrive in Sao Paulo and we will talk. If Palmeiras is satisfied with any situation so that he leaves before, we will do it. Otherwise, he will stay with us."