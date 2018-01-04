Real forge dominant first leg lead

Real Madrid look on course to progress in the Copa del Rey after winning 3-0 at Numancia in their last 16 first leg clash.

Bale on target from the spot on 35′

Isco adds a second penalty on 89′

Mayoral makes it three after 91′

Match summary

Gareth Bale broke the deadlock in this Spanish cup tie, with a coolly-taken penalty midway through the first half ahead of a second spot-kick, this time from Isco right at the death.

There was still time for another late goal, as Borja Mayoral finally found the target in stoppage time.

📸🏆 #RMCopa

We start 2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣ with a victory! Now to finish the job in the second leg at the Bernabéu next Wednesday…💪 pic.twitter.com/WowcSioR1q — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) January 4, 2018

Full report

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane made 10 changes to the team that lost 3-0 to Barcelona before the break, and they were made to work for the victory against an in-form Numancia.

Lucas Vazquez was first to threaten for the visitors after combining well with Mayoral down the left flank, ahead of a Bale free-kick that stuck the Numancia wall from 25 yards out.

Higinio Marin – who moments earlier had almost picked out Pape Maly Diamanka with an audacious back-heel – then had to be tracked all the way to the goalline as he burst into the Real box with 11 minutes played.

Kiko Casilla, meanwhile, did well to block a first-time effort from Diamanka, as he connected to a 12th minute corner after Milla saw his goal-bound shot deflect wide.

Higinio then fired just wide himself after brushing aside Theo Hernandez, in what was a good spell for the home side.

Vazquez really should have done better after cutting in from the left-hand side before toe-poking into the side-netting, while Marcos Llorente was wasteful from a 26th minute set-piece that smashed into a host of defenders.

🐲 @GarethBale11 celebrates bagging our first goal of 2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣! His goal from the spot is the difference at the break…@cdnumancia 0-1 #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/U6aXO15iwP — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) January 4, 2018

But after some real sloppiness in front of goal from the visitors – and a lucky break after Dani Nieto appeared to be fouled inside the Madrid box – it was Zidane’s side who took the lead with 35 minutes on the clock.

Vazquez was clumsily upended by Carlos Gonzalez inside the area and Bale confidently slotted the resulting spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Marco Asensio came close to adding a second goal with a 39th minute free-kick that was played short to him from 25 yards out, while Diamanke was off balance as he tried to loop a header on target with the half winding down.

Nacho fired wide as he connected to a corner at the start of the second half, before Mayoral was unable to buck the trend with a similarly poor effort from close range on 57 minutes.

Diamanka was then dismissed for a second yellow card after flying into a tackle with Nacho.

Real enjoyed one-way traffic with the man advantage, but Vazquez couldn’t stoop to connect to a superb Ascensio delivery.

Ceballos then fired a weak shot at Munir before Perez hit the crossbar with a long range effort in the 77th minute.

Second-half substitute Isco fired just wide with the game winding down after playing a neat one-two with Asensio inside the box.

Isco then extended Real’s advantage from the penalty spot with a minute of regulation time remaining. Kovacic had charged forward on the counter before feeding Vazquez, who was tripped by Gutierrez. Isco smashed his spot-kick into the top left corner of the net.

But Real were not quite done, as Mayoral made it three with a downward header past Munir after connecting with a Achraf Hakimi cross.