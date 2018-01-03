Zidane: Possible arrivals but no exits

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has suggested there could be new arrivals this month, but insisted he does not want anyone to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite conquering all last season, the defending champions trail current La Liga leaders Barcelona by 14 points in fourth place after suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat to their arch-rivals just prior to the mid-season break.

Los Blancos star Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his best in the new campaign, while Karim Benzema is also lacking a cutting edge in front of goal having scored just twice in 12 league outings.

Gareth Bale’s future continues to be the subject of speculation following an injury-riddled career in the Spanish capital, with the Welsh winger managing a mere 11 appearances across all competitions this term.

But Zidane is keen to keep Bale, along with every other player in his squad, and confirmed that the Wales international will return to action against Numancia in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The Frenchman alluded to new signings in the January transfer window, however, after meeting with Real president Florentino Perez on Tuesday.

“We talked about everything and maybe we talked about the possibility of reinforcements for the team,” Zidane said.

“Today I can tell you there will be no transfers, but until January 31st anything can happen. Maybe somebody new comes but what I want is that nobody leaves.

“Coaches like me, we build a squad at the beginning of the season and I’m very happy with that squad. I will fight alongside them until the end.”

On Bale, he added: “He will be with the team tomorrow and then we shall see. We want him to play more gradually until he can regularly play games.

“He’s a very important player for us, he’s in very good shape and regularly training which is very important.”