Carlos: Danilo will star at Real

Madrid fended off competition from across Europe to secure the signature of the Brazilian, who will move to the Bernabeu in a ??23million deal at the end of the season.

Carlos is regarded as a legend in the Spanish capital, having spent 11 years at Madrid, and he believes the European champions have snapped up a ???very complete??? full-back.

Speaking on Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, Carlos said: ?????I follow the Portuguese league. Danilo is a very good full-back and a very good player.??

“He can be compared to Dani Alves, but it is very difficult to compare him with Cafu.

???He is a very complete full-back because he attacks very well. Real Madrid have carried out a great signing because he has a lot of quality.”

Carlos had a glittering career at the Bernabeu, winning four La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, but admits the task of defending is harder than it seems.??

???It is not easy to defend at Real Madrid, but Danilo will adapt without any difficulty.??

“He is very complete and he is going to help Real Madrid a lot. He is going to succeed at Real Madrid.???