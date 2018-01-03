Dembele set for Barca return

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is set to return to action this week after almost four months out with injury.

The 20-year-old French forward, who joined the Catalan giants for an £96.8m in August, injured a hamstring against Getafe on September 16 in what was just his third game for the club.

Record signing Dembele, who had surgery to repair the muscle tear in Finland, looks like he could return against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Con ganas de tu vuelta al equipo, @Dembouz!!!! pic.twitter.com/kzaWcjbBfm — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) December 15, 2017

Dembele moved to Spain from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, becoming the second-most expensive footballer of all time after Neymar, who left Barca for £200m when he moved to Paris St-Germain.