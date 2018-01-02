Ronaldo: My talent is a blessing

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has described his ability as a ‘blessing’ as he looks back on an ‘incredible’ 2017.

After securing the Best FIFA Men’s Player award and the fifth Ballon d’Or of his career for his role in the Spanish Primera League and Champions League double, the Portugal international was left pleased with his achievements.

After scoring 42 goals and registering a further 12 assists in 46 games across all competitions, the 32-year-old has continued his consistency in the new campaign with 16 goals in 22 games.

This includes the record-breaking nine goals in six Champions League games, as he became the first player to score in every group stage fixture.

Quando jogava nas ruas da Madeira e sonhava chegar ao topo não pensei que tiraria uma foto assim. Dedico este momento à minha família, amigos, colegas de equipa, treinadores e às estruturas de clubes e seleção. Um agradecimento especial aos fãs. Estes troféus também são vossos! pic.twitter.com/Rf5rcHAqMX — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 2, 2018

“2017 was an incredible year on so many levels,” Ronaldo told AS. “It’s a tremendous feeling to look back and see what I’ve achieved, given I started out by kicking a ball in the streets of Madeira.

“My talent was a blessing and I’ve worked extremely hard to get the best out of it, but I wouldn’t have achieved it without the help of so many people professionally.

“I want to dedicate this moment to my family, who have always been there during the good times and bad times, as well as my friends, without forgetting those who believed in me when I was just a kid full of dreams, my coaches and teammates for club and country.”