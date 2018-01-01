Coming soon to a theater near you – Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that when his career in football is over he has dreams of pursuing a new one – as an actor in the movie industry.

The Portugal and Real Madrid star opened up about his future plans after he finally hangs up his boots for good.

Of course, that time has not come yet. Ronaldo, who recently claimed a fifth Ballon d’Or trophy to move himself level with Lionel Messi, still has three years left on his current Real Madrid contract – but he admits he has already started to think about a future without football.

“I am focused right now because my football career will finish one day – we all have to retire one day,” Ronaldo told Sky Italia.

“I know that day will come. But right now, I am enjoying the moment. When I am retired, I think I will have a good life. I don’t say that because of money.

“I want to try other things; for example, to do movies. I started to plan my future when I was 27, 28 – a long time ago, I began preparing.

“I have a good team, who work in my company, who start to build good things going forward. In football, I am very calm because I know they depend on me.”

So far, this season has not been a very successful one for Real Madrid. Following a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona last month, they now trail the Catalans by 14 points in La Liga.

There’s still a chance of a third successive Champions League title, however, and Ronaldo is adamant that he remains as committed and motivated to succeed as ever.

“The main point is to be motivated,” Ronaldo added.

“If you are motivated, the other things come (to you) easier. To be in this sport, you need to dedicate yourself to your work. You have to work hard with your ambition and your passion.

“You have many factors that you should put in all together. I still have a lot the passion for football and I love to win and I feel capable of getting more every year.

“People sometimes speak about the age – sometimes I do not agree because you have younger players who always have injuries or do not take of their body.

“I am 32, nearly 33, but I feel good. I am not young anymore – I know – but in my mind I am still fresh and feel motivated with the power (to succeed). I think this is the key.”