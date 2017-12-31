Costa can’t wait to start with Atletico

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has thanked the club for allowing him to return to La Liga after finally being unveiled as a new signing.

The Spain international was presented to the media at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday alongside Vitolo, as Atleti’s transfer ban came to an end.

Costa won two Premier League titles and scored 58 goals in 120 games during his four years with Chelsea, before falling out with manager Antonio Conte.

A deal was agreed with him to return to former club Atletico back in September, but he has had to wait to seal the switch, due to their transfer ban.

“I thank the club for the efforts to bring me back here,” the 29-year-old told reporters. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for months, I just want to return to form as soon as possible and get on the pitch to help the team.

“It’s true we are out of the Champions League but we’ll fight to reach the objectives we are still competing for. I learned a lot at Chelsea, it’s a great club and I only have good memories.”