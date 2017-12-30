Sessegnon a target for Real

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is hopeful of keeping hold of Ryan Sessegnon despite reported interest from Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old has scored five goals in 26 games for the Cottagers this season, putting in some impressive all-round displays.

The England under 19 international has been touted as a huge prospect, and Fulham will now face a test to hold onto the influential youngster.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have also been linked with Sessegnon, with Jokanovic admitting the teenager's future is not really in his hands.

Speaking ahead of facing Hull City on Saturday, he said: "It's nice for him [to be linked with a move] and for the club too.

"And if you want to say, it's nice for myself, I must be satisfied because big clubs are interested in our player.

"I wish he is going to stay with me, but it's not in my control. I believe he's a clever man, believe the people around him are clever enough, he's played more than 50 games, he's 17.

"I know in the past in the last summer there's been interest around him but he took the decision to stay with us – a fantastic decision in my opinion."

Fulham are currently 11th on the Championship table, six points outside the play-off places.

Jokanovic continued: "At the end of the day he's only 17 – he's got time.

"I try not to mention this name so many times. I expect he won't listen to anything that I say, he'll be ready for the Hull game and push like he does for all the games.

"The future for this kid is bright, I don't know when some news will happen. Right now this kid plays so well, I can't control this situation.

"We believe he's going to be an important player in this country and in the future for the English national team."