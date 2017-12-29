Ronaldo warns Coutinho about Barcelona move

Legendary striker Ronaldo has warned Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho about a move to Barcelona as they do not treat Brazilian players well.

Coutinho has long been a target of the Spanish giants, who have made repeated transfer bids to try and snag the 25-year-old playmaker.

So far the Reds have stood firm and rebuffed all advances, but Ronaldo believes Coutinho would be better off staying at Anfield.

The all-time Brazilian great said he enjoyed playing at Real Madrid much more than Nou Camp, and believes he was just one of a number of players from Brazil who were treated poorly there.

Ronaldo spent just one season at Barcelona, scoring 34 times in 37 matches before departing to Inter Milan. He later spent five successful seasons at Real Madrid.

“I felt much more happy and more connected to Real Madrid, despite having lived a great year in Barcelona,” Ronaldo said.

“In the end, my history with Barca was very bad, similar to the one Neymar had.

“Barcelona has always had issues with Brazilian players: Neymar, Romario, Ronaldinho and me.

“We were all treated badly by the club in the end, despite all our contributions and dedication.”

Neymar recently left the Catalans after long and messy transfer saga, but appears to hold fond memories from his time at Nou Camp, describing it as a place that ‘will always be in my heart’.

Ronaldinho, meanwhile, has described his time with Barca as the ‘best of my life’.

Dani Alves was another Brazilian who left the club in acrimonious circumstances, however, claiming he ‘did not feel as comfortable any more at Barca.’