‘Griezmann future not in our hands’

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin says the club have no control over whether Antoine Griezmann will stay with them as speculation over his future continues to roll on.

Griezmann is a target for Barcelona and Manchester United with a deal to join the current La Liga leaders expected at the end of the current season.

Speaking on Thursday, Marin was quoted by Marca as saying: "I cannot stand here and comment for certain on what will happen as it is out of our control, but last summer we made every effort to ensure he remained at Atletico.

“This summer, we will try to do the same again as it took us a lot of effort to get these two players (Griezmann and Diego Costa) to be together at the same club.

“We don’t want to sell him, whether that is now or in the summer, he is a very important player for us but I repeat, it is not in our hands.”