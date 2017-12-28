No Real Madrid bid for Kepa… yet

Athletic Bilbao have not received an offer for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, revealed club president Josu Urrutia, with Real Madrid expected to swoop.

The Spaniard, 23, is reportedly Madrid’s top transfer target in January and, with his current deal expiring in June 2018, Los Leones are bracing for an offer.

"We are aware of what is being reported but we don't have any confirmation from the player's agents nor have we had any offer from Madrid," Urrutia said on Wednesday.

"We are not aware that any team has been negotiating with Kepa. Athletic is not a club that sells players and for a player to be able to leave, first you have to know whether he wants to leave, and secondly, his buy-out clause has to be paid."

However, Urrutia admits that negotiations to sign their local youth product to a new deal have reached an 'impasse', increasing speculation that he will soon be challenging Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla for a place in Zinedine Zidane's team.

"We are still awaiting an answer and depending on that answer we shall see," Urrutia added.

"Until he says that he doesn't want to renew his contract with Athletic, I have to remain positive.

"Our duty is to extinguish every possibility because our wish is for him to remain. For the time being, we continue to talk and the door is not closed."