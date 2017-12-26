Iniesta: At my age you always consider retirement

Barcelona veteran Andres Iniesta admits he has reached that stage of his career when retirement becomes a real consideration at the end of every season.

The 33-year-old ended speculation over his future at the Catalans in November as he penned a new contract with the club, and is expected to see out his career at Barca.

However, the Spaniard is aware that he has entered the twilight of his career and could hang up his boots in the near future.

“It's not that I considered leaving Barcelona," he told Marca.

“I’m just in a position where I now try and enjoy each day.

“I’m aware that I'm at an age where every year I need some time for myself, to make a decision on the future.

“I am honest with myself and this club has given me everything, so I am grateful.”

Iniesta came through the Barcelona youth system before making his senior debut in 2002. He has made 643 appearances for the Blaugrana in all competitions.