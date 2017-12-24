Valencia boss Marcelino injured in wild boar crash

Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral was taken to hospital on Sunday after his car was involved in a crash with a wild boar.

The former Sevilla coach was given the all clear after the accident, which took place on a highway between Logrono and Bilbao in northern Spain.

Marcelino was driving home to spend Christmas with his family when his car hit the wild boar as it crossed the road.

Valencia are currently third in La Liga on 34 points, two points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and 11 points behind Barcelona.

They went down to a 1-0 home defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

Los Che were unbeaten in La Liga until the first week in December, but have lost three of their last four games since then.

Their next league game is on January 6 when they host Girona.