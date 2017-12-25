Perez: 2017 was unforgettable for Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists fans should remember 2017 fondly, despite the sour end to the year.

Madrid’s 3-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Saturday virtually ended their hopes of retaining the La Liga title, with Zinedine Zidane’s side now trailing the league leaders by 14 points.

The loss piled further pressure on Zidane, although reports in Spain have indicated that the 45-year-old’s position is not under threat.

However, in his annual Christmas message, Perez pointed out to the trophy-laden success that Madrid have enjoyed in 2017 – winning the La Liga and Champions League titles last season and then adding the Club World Cup trophy, and European and Spanish Super Cups.

Perez said: “2017 was a year that the Madridistas will never forget.

“In terms of titles, it’s been the best in the 115 years of our history, and for all of our supporters, 2017 was a great year.

“We are proud of our team and our coach, Zinedine Zidane. They are part of this legend and the myth that is Real Madrid.”