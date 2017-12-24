Zidane laments painful defeat to Barca

Zinedine Zidane felt his side deserved more from their 3-0 El Clasico loss to Barcelona on Saturday but accepted Real Madrid were not good enough on the day.

Luis Suarez broke the deadlock at the Bernabeu on 54 minutes, before Lionel Messi netted a 64th-minute penalty – that saw Real reduced to 10 men as Daniel Carvajal was dismissal – ahead of a 93rd-minute third goal from Aleix Vidal.

The result left Real in fourth place, 14 points adrift of rivals Barca, although with a game in hand.

After the game, a defiant Zidane told the club's official website: "We started very well and had the opportunities to score but we didn’t manage to do so."

Some of Zidane's decisions were questioned, as he left Isco on the bench, although with Carvajal's sending off, it made life more difficult for the Real boss.

"We made a mistake for their first goal and the game was uphill from then on. Just as I wanted to make the substitutions, the second goal went in and everything changed with the sending-off.

"Mateo (Kovacic) also picked up a knock defending the second goal and the first was our fault because we didn’t defend it very well.

"It’s a painful defeat but it’s the way it is, and we have to take it on the chin today.

Zidane added: "We’re disappointed because it’s a tough one to take but we’re not going to let our heads drop.

"We’ve got a week to rest up well and we’ll come back stronger than before. Real Madrid never give in. It’s a tough time now after the defeat and conceding three goals.

"We didn’t deserve to lose in this fashion, but that’s football and it happens sometimes”.

The Real boss further explained: "I don’t regret anything. I’m here to make decisions. If we had scored in the first half, things would have been very different. They are my decisions and I take full responsibility. We’re frustrated because a defeat like this is very painful for everyone involved”.