Valverde: We figured out how to beat Real

Ernesto Valverde says Barcelona persevered against Real Madrid during Saturday's Clasico before finally figuring out how to break them down en route to a 3-0 win.

Luis Suarez broke the deadlock on 54 minutes, as Lionel fired in a 64th-minute penalty – that saw Real reduced to 10 men as Daniel Carvajal was dismissal – ahead of a 93rd minute third from Aleix Vidal.

The result lifted Barca nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid – who lost 1-0 to Espanyol on Friday night – and 14 points clear of Real in fourth place, although Real have one game in hand.

After the game, Valverde told the club's official website: "We figured out how to beat Real Madrid’s pressure in our end.

"The game was wide open, and neither team clearly dominated play. And we persevered until later on when we took control of the match…to win El Clasico.”

When asked about the performance of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Valverde added: "He’s fundamental for us. He’s the first one with the ball as we move out of our end and his clarity and tranquillity help us a lot. Sometimes we get nervous, but he’s very relaxed back there."

And on whether Barca have La Liga wrapped up, with the chasing pack starting to fall behind, he said: "The first half of the season isn’t even over yet.

"We’re ahead of our rivals, but we’re not focused on that. We want to win our games and avoid losing any.”

Celta de Vigo are Barca's next opponents, on the road on Thursday, January 4, 2018.