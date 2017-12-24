Messi shines as Zizou makes Clasico error

Lionel Messi enjoyed yet another great day at the El Clasico on Saturday as Barcelona ran out 3-0 winners at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Messi scored Barca’s second goal from the penalty spot as goals from Luis Suarez and Aleix Vidal saw the La Liga leaders record a comfortable victory over 10-man Madrid.

The goal was his 526th goal in all competitions for Barcelona, surpassing German legend Gerd Muller to become the highest all-time goal scorer in Europe’s top five leagues for a single club.

It was also the 25th time in 37 El Clasicos that Messi has scored – eight more than Ronaldo.

The goal meant Messi now leads Europe’s Golden Boot race for 2017 with 54 goals, one ahead of Ronaldo with Harry Kane (53 goals) the only player who can overtake him.

To add insult to injury, when Messi teed up Aleix Vidal for Barca’s third goal, he did so with his sock as one of his boots had fallen off earlier in the build up.

Messi is also the fixture’s highest assist provider with 14.

In the 38 Clasicos he has contested, 18 have been wins, compared to just eight wins for Ronaldo in 29 games against Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are now sitting pretty atop of La Liga, a full 14 points clear of Real.

To celebrate the win, Aleix Vidal mocked Ronaldo, adopting his trademark celebration as he posed with his teammates for a celebratory team photo in the changing rooms.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, came in for some criticism for his team selection.

The French coach surprised many by picking Mateo Kovacic in place of Isco as he sought to strengthen the midfield, but after a strong first half display Madrid were repeatedly ripped apart on the counterattack by Barca, with Kovacic losing Ivan Rakitic in the build up to Barca’s opener.

“I know tomorrow I’m going to be hammered for this but I’m here to make decisions and I have no regrets,” Zidane said after the loss, his biggest as Real boss.

Zidane lamented his sides’ missed opportunities as Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Karim Benzema hit the post in a bright first half display by the hosts before Barca eventually took control.

“The game would have been different if we’d scored in the first half. We didn’t, and that’s football,” Zidane added.

“We didn’t even play that badly, which is why this hurts so much. I can’t be happy with how we lost but I still support my players, what they’ve done until now is brilliant. But today we feel devastated.”