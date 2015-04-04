Ancelotti sure Real will react

Real Madrid slipped four points behind Primera Division leaders Barcelona after a 2-1 defeat at the Nou Camp before the international break.

The defeat triggered fresh speculation Ancelotti would leave the European champions, but club president Florentino Perez quickly gave his backing to the Italian.

Ancelotti is used to dealing with speculation regarding his future and he was once again fielding questions about his job security during an interview with Italian broadcaster Canale 5 ahead of Sunday’s home game against Granada.

“I became a coach 20 years ago and for the last 20 years I have been asked where I will be in August,” the Real Madrid manager said.

“But there isn’t any news regarding my situation.”

Ancelotti dismissed rumours he could replace Antonio Conte if he decided to quit as Italy coach in the wake of death threats he has reportedly received following an injury to Claudio Marchisio.

“I don’t see that as possible at this moment because I love what I am doing now,” he said when asked about the Italian job.

“I love being on the football field every day, training every day.”

Some Real Madrid fans believe the Barca defeat dealt a fatal blow to their club’s hopes of winning the league.

But Ancelotti insists the title race is not over yet.

Barcelona have to play Sevilla, Valencia and Atletico Madrid before the end of the season and Ancelotti feels his team is primed to bounce back immediately.

“The defeat was hard, but the feelings were good because we were playing how we wanted to play and how we know we can play,” the former Chelsea manager added.

“This is going to help us win more in the future.”

And Ancelotti was also keep to point out his team remain on course to retain the Champions League, having made it through to a quarter-final meeting with Atletico Madrid after a narrow aggregate win over Schalke.

“As I always say, the first objective is to get to the final of the Champions League and the second is to win it,” said the 55-year-old, who has won the tournament twice as a player and three times as a manager.

“Real Madrid have all the conditions to compete at all levels in all competitions, with the objective of winning.”

Pepe suffered a thigh injury in the defeat to Barcelona and is unlikely to feature on Sunday at the Bernabeu.

It would be a huge upset if Madrid did not return to winning ways against Granada, who are second from bottom after winning just two league games since September.

Granada are two points from safety and defender Jeison Murillo knows his team must start winning games fast.

“We are aware that we have 10 finals left and that we have to go flat out now,” the Colombian told Granada’s website.

“We have to be fully concentrated to confront what is coming towards us.

“We have to be realistic and know that it’s a very difficult match but we cannot throw away any opportunity, we will try to play a good game and hopefully win some points.”