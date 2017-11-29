Zidane glad with return of key players

Zinedine Zidane focused on the positives, namely the return of Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and Mateo Kovacic, after Tuesday’s draw with Fuenlabrada.

Borja Mayoral scored twice as Los Blancos were held to a 2-2 in the Copa del Rey clash but still go through as 4-2 winners on aggregate, but the highlight for Zidane was seeing some of his injury victims return to the pitch.

"I'm so happy for Gareth, Keylor, and Mateo because they've been out for a while," Zidane said. "They're key players and seeing that they're ready for these next games makes me happy."

Regarding the stalemate against the Segunda B side, Zidane had no complaints after the selecting the youngest starting XI of his tenure so far.

"I'm not upset at all, it was foreseen," Zidane told reporters. "It's not easy for the players, there were homegrown players.

"I'm happy to advance in the tie, the opponent played a very good game. The important thing is the tie and we passed."

"People can say what they want, but they also saw their players fight until the end. There were players who had not played together. The opponent does not have a level of Segunda B. Fuenlabrada are a good team."