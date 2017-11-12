Atleti tell Everton: Hands off Simeone

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has labelled manager Diego Simeone 'untouchable' amid interest in his services from Everton.

The Toffees are currently looking for the permanent successor to sacked boss Ronald Koeman, with the Argentinian a reported target to take the place of interim boss David Unsworth.

"I want to say this in a loud voice," said Cerezo. "Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, for the players, for the directors and for the supporters.

"Having doubts about Cholo Simeone is not allowed here. No club in the world has had 115 years of continuous and wonderful sporting success.

"We have had good, bad and average seasons and right now we're in a good one. It only just started and we're not even a third of the way through La Liga and we're fighting for everything."