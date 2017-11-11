Fresh injury blow for Real’s Bale

Gareth Bale could miss the rest of 2017 after suffering a major set-back during his injury recovery.

Bale only returned to full training with Real Madrid last week after the Wales international had been on the treatment table since September with a calf injury.

It's been 200 days (!!!!!!) since the BBC of Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale started a game for Real Madrid. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) November 10, 2017

But Bale felt a problem with his left leg during the end of Madrid’s training session on Thursday and after being sent for tests, it was discovered that he had torn his adductor muscle.

Real are yet to put a timescale on Bale’s recovery, but it looks highly unlikely that he will play again until 2018 after being blighted by injury troubles throughout 2017.

Certainly, Bale will miss Real’s clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid on November 18 after the international break.

But after appearing in just five La Liga fixtures this season, the 28-year-old may need a sustained period to get back to up to match speed after spending two months on the sidelines.