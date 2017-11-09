Di Maria was close to joining Barca

PSG winger Angel Di Maria says he was close to joining Barcelona in the off-season before they opted to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite reports that the deal fell through due to Di Maria having represented rivals Real Madrid, the Argentine refuted the claims by stating transfers to massive clubs like Barca are always complicated.

However, the 29-year-old insists the door isn’t closed on a potential switch to the Camp Nou as there’s only one football club he would never play for.

“I was close to joining Barcelona – close and far away at the same time,” Di Maria told ESPN. “It’s difficult to go to such a club. It wasn’t done, but life sometimes has surprises, you never know.

“The chance of going there wasn’t affected by the fact that I had already worn the white of Real Madrid. I might have been whistled at Camp Nou before, but it was nothing significant.

“Apart from Newell’s Old Boys, because I am a supporter of Rosario Central, I could play anywhere. And wherever I go, I will always give my maximum.”