Suarez: We all miss Neymar

An out-of-form Luis Suarez says Barcelona have felt the absence of Neymar at the Primera Division club this season.

The Brazilian striker made a record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain this season where he has helped the Ligue 1 side to the top of the standings and a place in the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

He has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances in both competitions while assisting with a further nine goals.

Suarez, meanwhile, has been struggling for form and goals, with just three goals in his 14 games, although Barcelona top La Liga, four points clear of Valencia and eight ahead of Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan told Sport: "We miss Ney a lot on the pitch, but more off it because he was special. He's said it. We had a lot of fun. He transmits happiness and joy all of the time. He was important for us.

"He's playing for another team now but I don't hold it against him, the opposite. I tried to convince him to stay because I think here's the best place for him, but it's a decision he had to take."

Suarez added: "[Messi and I] tried to do what would benefit the team. But we never said 'Don't go because you won't be happy.'

"We said we didn't want him to go, but that he was free to do what he wanted. Because of the friendship we have, it was painful that he left."

Neymar is, however, in the news this week, reportedly regretting his move to PSG, as Sergio Ramos expressed a desire to see the Brazilian join him at Real Madrid.