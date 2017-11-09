Messi still has La Lepra dream

Lionel Messi has expressed a desire to return to hometown club Newell's Old Boys one day, although the Barcelona star admits he cannot predict the future.

The Catalan giants have yet to agree on an extension for the Argentina international, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

Barca claimed that Messi had consented to a new four-year-deal in July, but there has been no official confirmation of the said agreement in the three months to follow.

The 30-year-old forward left La Lepra at the age of 13 for Catalonia, and he hopes to fulfil a childhood dream by playing at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa before he retires.

"The desire is always playing for Newell's, it is what I dreamed as a kid," the football phenom told Argentine channel TyC Sports.

"When I went to the club I imagined playing in the Primera Division, but I do not know what's going to happen in a few years.

"I cannot say I'm going back because I do not know where I'm going to be."