Suarez vows to return to his best after break

Luis Suarez is hopeful the international break will provide him with the opportunity he needs to get back to his confident best.

While the Barcelona striker scored 37 goals in 51 games in all competitions last season, Suarez has managed just three in 14 games this term, as he continues to full overcome a knee injury.

La Celeste left their star man out of friendlies with Poland and Austria in a bid to help him fully recover, and Suarez says he will use the time available to him to rediscover his form.

Siempre trabajando fuerte y mirando hacia adelante 💪🏻💪🏻 Always working hard and looking forward 💪🏻💪🏻 A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

He told SPORT: "Have a rest and finish recovering well, during these two weeks, I will come spectacular.

"After the injury I had, I hurried a lot with the knee and in the long run, it can hurt you. I had a lot of pressure on the physical level, just getting to the national team and until now I had not had a break.

"The best thing was to make an arrangement with the national team and Barca, as the club let me go with the national team just after the injury when I had not played yet.

"These friendlies [against Poland and Austria] are not a priority for the selection."

☔️ @luissuarez9 💪 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça! #FCBarcelona #igersFCB #LuisSuarez A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:42am PST

And asked whether or not he still had any problems with his injury, Suarez said: "No, no, no, no discomfort, only caution.

"You always have some fear of getting to have some blow and make it worse, but after this break and with the treatment I'm doing I will not have pain anymore."