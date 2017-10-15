Zidane: The game was good but not perfect

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his side showed great character to overcome Getafe in their 2-1 La Liga win on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted an 85th-minute winner, his first in the league this season, after Jorge Molina's 56th-minute goal, had cancelled out Karim Benzema's 39th-minute opener.

Speaking at the conclusion of his 100th match in charge of Real Madrid, Zidane told the club's official website: "We started well, made chances and went into the break at 1-0. In the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half, we cooled off a bit but rounded the game off with character, getting the win and the three points.

"The game was good but not perfect. We're happy with the result, let's see if we can catch the others. It was a deserved win and that's that”.

With Barcelona being held to a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, Real moved to just five points behind the league leaders.

Zidane continued: "It was 90 minutes and we knew we could score whenever. The first ten minutes of the second half were tough but we coped. Isco did great and came up with the assist. We weren't as tight in the second half. We changed our tack and found that hole for Isco to set up Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal this year”.