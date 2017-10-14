Suarez rescues Atletico draw

Atletico Madrid enjoyed a 1-0 advantage against Barcelona before a late Luis Suarez strike ensured the spoils were shared at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 1

Saul hits home opener

Oblak saves from Suarez

Messi hits post

Suarez nets the equaliser late on

Match Summary

Atletico were the better side in the opening stanza and got their reward as Saul struck home the opening goal for the Diego Simeone-coached outfit.

Barca responded with force in the second period and got their reward inside the last 10 minutes when Luis Suarez finished from Sergio Roberto’s cross.

Full Report

It was a typically frantic opening as Lionel Messi nearly opened the scoring in the first minute but he was denied by Saul Niguez with a fine last ditch tackle. Next it was the turn of Antoine Griezmann for the home team, as he tested Marc-Andre ter Stegen who saved well at his near post.

A minute later inside the first 10 minutes the French international again tested the keeper after latching on to Saul’s through ball, but again ter Stegen was up to the test.

The pressure would eventually pay dividends in the 21st minute when the impressive Saul struck home after being set free by Yannick Carrasco. After the opening goal, Atletico shut up shop and Barca were frustrated until the break.

After the interval, Atleti again countered and once more Barca’s keeper was forced into a save at his near post. Luis Suarez came to life in the 55th minute when he weaved past two defenders and forced Jan Oblak into a fine save.

Two minutes later Messi hit the post as the away side continued to threaten. Barca were growing as a force and eventually made their pressure count through Suarez. The Uruguay superstar got on the end of Sergio Roberto’s cross to make it 1-1 in the 82nd minute. Messi and Suarez had efforts turned away in the closing stages as Los Colchoneros held on for the draw.