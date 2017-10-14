Real close gap on Barca with Getafe win

Real Madrid recorded a much needed three points through a hard fought 2-1 victory over Getafe in Saturday’s La Liga clash, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing the winner.

Getafe 1 Real Madrid 2

Benzema hands visitors the advantage

Molina bags the equaliser

Ronaldo misses a sitter…

…but then volleys home a late winner

Match summary

Real enjoyed the better of the openings in an otherwise tight match with Cristiano Ronaldo going close. Karim Benzema handed the away team the lead just before the interval.

After the break, Jorge Molina got a fortuitous equaliser from a crossed ball. Ronaldo then suffered one of the misses of the season but eventually got the winner late on in the contest.

Match report

Real Madrid started slowly but eventually fashioned the first chance when a burst from Marcelo down the left flank saw the fullback find Karim Benzema, who played it into Cristiano Ronaldo’s path. The legendary forward then forced goalkeeper Vicente Guaita into a good save down to his left.

It was a quiet first half with both sides struggling to create openings and Real would have to wait until just before the break to open their account. After a poor Getafe free kick gave away possession to Real, the ball was played into Benzema who beat Vitorino Antunes’ desperate lunge, and fired home beyond Guaita.

Yet, after the interval the home side somehow found an equaliser out of nowhere when Faycal Fajr was set free on the flank, and his low cross hit veteran Jorge Molina and rebounded into the back of the net.

Madrid responded and it was Ronaldo who would endure one of the misses of the season in the 73rd minute, as he miscued a cross from a yard away in front of goal and the ball went wide of the mark. It was a horrendous miss from Los Blancos’ all-time leading scorer.

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old showed his class with just five minutes to go in regulation time as he was picked out over the top by Isco, before he fired home a clinical half volley which left Guaita with little chance.