Preview: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

Atletico Madrid will no doubt look to stop Barcelona from running away with the La Liga title race when the two sides meet at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

La Liga

15 October 2017

Match Day 8

Kick-off: 02:45 am HKT

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Referee: A. Mateu

Assistants: P. Cebrián, R. Díaz

Fourth official: I. Muñoz

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Atletico 56 15 13 28

Barcelona 56 28 13 15

Previous encounter:

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona (26 February 2017)

Atletico goalscorer: D. Godín (70′)

Barcelona goalscorers: Rafinha (64′), L. Messi (86′)

Players to watch:

After a relatively slow start to the season by his usual high standards, Antoine Griezmann may feel he has plenty to prove against the illustrious visitors from Catalonia. The France international has bagged just two league goals in five outings for the Los Colchoneros, and he will want to show he belongs in the company of some of the best players in the world.

With 27 goals in 34 appearances against Atletico over the years, the great Lionel Messi will once again be one of the main attractions at the Wanda Metropolitano in the San Blas-Canillejas district. A sensational hat trick for Argentina in midweek against Ecuador which helped his nation qualify for the 2018 World Cup means La Pulga Atomica is in red-hot form.

Team form and manager quotes:

Despite not beating Barca in the league for 14 matches, Madrid coach Diego Simeone is confident his side can get a good result on Saturday citing previous successes in other competitions. He told reporters, “We have not beaten Barcelona in the league, but we’ve always played well against them. We tied the most important one, that was the one that gave us La Liga (in 2013-14) and we have knocked them out twice in the Champions League.”

Meanwhile, Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde believes his side anticipate a tough test from Simeone’s well drilled and resolute unit. He said, “Atletico are candidates for the league title, they are tough to break down and score against. They defend as a unit and are disciplined. It is a big game and the Wanda Metropolitano will have a spectacular atmosphere.”

Team news:

For the home team, defenders Filipe Luís and Lucas Hernández are fit and available after recovering from hamstring injuries. Both players missed the 0-0 draw against Leganés before the international break.

For the visitors, Andrés Iniesta and Luis Suárez are both fit after recovering from recent niggling injuries. Iniesta has extra motivation to perform well after recently signing a lifetime contract at the Camp Nou.