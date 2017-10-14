Preview: Getafe v Real Madrid

Getafe will attempt to derail Real Madrid’s season with a result against the Primera Division champions at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday.

La Liga

14 October 2017

Round 8

Kick-off 22:15 HKT

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Getafe 24 5 2 17

Real Madrid 24 17 2 5

Previous encounter:

Getafe 1-5 Real Madrid 16/04/16 (Primera Division)

Getafe goalscorer: P. Sarabia (84′)

Real Madrid goalscorers: K. Benzema (29′), Isco (40′), G. Bale (50′), J. Rodriguez (88′), C. Ronaldo (90′)



Players to watch:

Ángel has scored three goals in his last three games, helping Getafe to a 1-1 draw with a late strike against Celta de Vigo before netting twice in a 4-0 defeat of Villarreal.

Isco scored both goals in a 2-0 defeat of Espanyol last time out although expect a number of players to get on the scoresheet against Getafe.



Team form and manager quotes:

It has been a hard slog for Getafe who come into this game in 13th place on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna. They did overcome Villarreal after being held by Celta that followed a 2-1 defeat at home to Barcelona.

Real in fifth are seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, losing once in their last six matches, 1-0 at home to Real Betis, but have since beaten Deportivo Alaves, Borussia Dortmund and Espanyol.

Ahead of his 100th game in charge of Real Madrid, coach Zinedine Zidane said: “I enjoy every moment and every day here. The difference between my start and now is that we’ve played 100 more games.

“I’m just as excited as I was at the beginning and I’ve earnt this experience. It could be said, even if everything has gone very fast, that I’m already an established coach”.

With his players having recently returned from international duty, he added: “The players came back more or less in good shape and that’s the most important thing. There are no injuries. I’m happy to get back to league competition and so are the players, after the break and demanding matches, they want to play again and compete for Real Madrid. That’s a good thing”.



Team news:

Getafe must do without Jefferson Montero and Nicolas Gorosito while Mateo Kovacic, Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal and Keylor Navas are all sidelined for Real.

But Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Theo Hernandez and Toni Kroos are all back for Zidane’s side.