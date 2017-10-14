Simeone: Barcelona still lagging behind Real

Diego Simeone has taunted Barcelona ahead of this weekend’s clash against Atletico Madrid, by declaring the La Liga leaders are still behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona boast a five-point lead at the top of the table, heading into Saturday night’s trip to Atletico after Ernesto Valverde’s side have begun the campaign with seven consecutive wins.

But despite Barca boasting a six point buffer with Atletico and seven with reigning champions Real, Simeone is still not convinced that they are best side in Spain.

💪 Looking to make the best La Liga start! 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/KipTpV21Zx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2017

The Atletico boss said: “Barcelona are one of the best teams in the world, but Real Madrid are better now.

“Barca have reinvented themselves after the departure of Neymar. They do not stop wanting to win. They have a winning gene, they do not get tired.”

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 La Liga meetings against Atletico, yet Simeone is undaunted by that run.

“We have not beaten Barcelona in the league, but we’ve always played well against them,” he said.

🏧🏟 Good night, Atléticos. Tomorrow is the first ever #AtletiBarça in the Wanda @Metropolitano. We need you more than ever! #AúpaAtleti 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/Bwd9WnQVlm — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 13, 2017

“We tied the most important one, that was the one that gave us La Liga and we have knocked them out twice in the Champions League.

“They did not beat us by chance, they are very good. But we have been more forceful in the Champions League and let’s hope we can end that run in La Liga.”