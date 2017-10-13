Chelsea’s Alonso wants future La Liga move

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso admits he is keen to return to La Liga before the end of his playing career.

Alonso has been a huge success for Chelsea after a £24million move from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016, with the Spaniard holding down the left wing-back spot in Antonio Conte’s set-up.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2021 and he is far from in a hurry to leave the defending Premier League champions.

But after spending his formative years at Real Madrid, Alonso would like to play in his homeland before hanging up his boots.

When the Blues do trick shots! 🎯 👇 pic.twitter.com/VIQmgg0YbZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 9, 2017

“It’s not something that I think much about. Obviously, before I retire I would like to play in La Liga because I have not played much there,” he said.

“But I’m very happy at Chelsea and in London.

“I do not think much in that but I would like to play in Spain one day. Especially when a couple of weeks ago we went to play against Atletico, you see the good weather, good friends, you become more eager to do it.

“But I’m happy in London. I really like the Premier League and have the opportunity to play for Chelsea and win titles. This is what every player want.”

Playing in La Liga may boost Alonso’s international ambitions too, with the ex-Bolton and Sunderland man understandably eager to represent his country.

Meeting @marcosalonso03 at the Linate Airport in Milan was insane. Here I am stupidly pointing because I had nothing else to do #CFC pic.twitter.com/yifXwL162m — Ian Santos (@IanPortos) October 10, 2017

He added: “It would be a dream come true to play for Spain and help them do well at the World Cup next year.

“I’ve been doing the right things for some time and the news from Chelsea eventually gets there [to Spain].

“Spain have great players and I hope great things happen in Russia in the summer.”