Iniesta: No limit on how much I can play

Andres Iniesta says the more he plays the longer he will remain at the top level, having recently signed a contract for life with Barcelona.

At 33 years of age, the eight-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner has already seen his game time at the club limited.

But Iniesta, who has played for at the top level for roughly 15 years, says he knows how to manage his body and can keep playing regularly as long as he is happy.

Iniesta explained that he has not held discussions surrounding how much he will continue to play for Barca with boss Ernesto Valverde having started just 13 La Liga matches last season.

Trabajando para tener buenas sensaciones de cara al partido del sábado pic.twitter.com/GSDjCcR3pv — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) October 11, 2017

“I’ll always be of the opinion that the more you play, the better you will be in the sense that you reach an optimum point and feel good, confident and comfortable on the field,” Iniesta told Catalunya Radio.

“This year, I’ve had some setbacks and there have been tough times, but I continue to be positive about things.

“I talk to Valverde on a daily basis, but we haven’t discussed that kind of management [of my playing time].

“I don’t think that being 33 years old means I can’t play as many games. I’m aware that it isn’t the same as being 28, but the important thing is that I feel good.”