Barca chief promises to buy Coutinho

Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau has vowed to make another approach for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, possibly as soon as January.

The Brazilian was Barca’s first choice to replace Neymar, and the player himself was desperate to force through a move, but the Reds held firm and avoided the sale.

Coutinho has since returned to Jurgen Klopp’s team and seemingly put the whole matter to bed, but it now looks like the chase is set to resume mid-season.

"We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request," Grau said in a press conference.

"But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well.

"We must forget about the price paid for Neymar last summer. After taxes, we received about €188m in income and a direct financial impact on the club's treasury of €144m."

Coutinho was recently with the Brazil national team as they wrapped up World Cup qualification with a 3-0 win over Chile, and returns to Premier League action on Saturday when Manchester United visit Anfield.