Barca set to renew Coutinho pursuit

Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau has declared that the club plan to rekindle their interest in Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho during the January transfer window.

The Brazil international was an off-season target for the Catalan giants, but they were met with a wall of resistance by the Reds, who refused to sanction his sale.

Coutinho missed the start of the campaign with a back injury, but has registered three goals and one assist in six appearances across all competitions since returning to action last month.

Mais um treino finalizado. Prontos pra amanhã, vamos 🇧🇷🙏🏽! A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

The 25-year-old playmaker remains on Barca’s radar, however, and Grau confirmed that the Premier League outfit can expect further approaches in January.

“We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request,” Grau said in a press conference.

“But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well.

“We must forget about the price paid for Neymar last summer. After taxes we received about €188m in income and a direct financial impact on the club’s treasury of €144m.”