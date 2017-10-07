Neymar wanted UEFA ‘to expel Barcelona’ from UCL

Reports in Spain claim that Neymar asked UEFA to ban Barcelona from the Champions League after they failed to pay out his £23million loyalty bonus.

Apparently, the Brazilian’s lawyers advised him to take the drastic measure against his former club after they refused to honour an agreement to pay the £23m loyalty fee following his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish outlet AS state, however, that UEFA were quick to reject Neymar’s request.

Barcelona refused to honour the bonus in Neymar’s contract after his £198m transfer to PSG because they believe he had reneged on the agreement by negotiating with other teams before the payment was due.

Barcelona director Raul Sanllehi, who was instrumental in bringing Neymar to the club, has since left the Nou Camp due to frustration over how Neymar’s departure played out.

Neymar has thrived since making the move to Paris, scoring eight goals in his first eight games in all competitions.