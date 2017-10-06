Carvajal facing at least two months out with heart problem

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal could be facing two months on the sidelines with a heart problem.

The La Liga champions announced last week that Carvajal had been diagnosed with a viral infection in his heart and he was absent for their 2-0 win over Espanyol, prior to the international break.

It had been estimated that the right-back would be out for around six weeks, but reports in Spain have now suggested that the 25-year-old is facing at least two months in the stands.

Treating the issue is reported to be problematic, while Carvajal will be unable to remain active during his absence.

It creates a further headache for Real boss Zinedine Zidane after Carvajal had previously been an ever-present in the side.

He joins Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Theo Hernandez on the treatment table, with 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi making his La Liga debut at right-back against Espanyol.