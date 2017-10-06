Iniesta signs on for life with Barca

Andrés Iniesta has been rewarded for is exceptional years of service at Barcelona by signing a life-time contract with the Spanish giants.

The 33-year-old eight-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner has spent his entire senior career with the Blaugrana and is quite rightly viewed as one of the world’s best ever players.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu was delighted to have sealed a deal to keep Iniesta at the club.

#ForeverIniesta

@andresiniesta8

LIGA 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

UCL 🏆🏆🏆🏆

COPA REY 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

SPANISH SUPER CUP 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

UEFA SUPER CUP 🏆🏆🏆

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4bfJZZh2Q7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2017

And following a signing ceremony, he told the press: “The club has grown through this agreement because after 118 years of history it’s the first time we have ever offered a footballer a lifelong contract. This is a reward for Andrés’ exceptional career.”

“The younger players in the squad always say that they see him as their role model – and that’s not just because of the way he plays but also because of the behaviour that has put him where he is today.”

Iniesta was also naturally thrilled to have committed his future to the club.

He added: “This is a very special day for me, simply because it means I’m staying at my home, where I can continue to dream of achieving great things for this club. It’s where I have grown and developed.”

#ForeverIniesta #SiempreIniesta #SempreIniesta 🔵🔴 A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

“It makes me very happy to know that the club has given me this opportunity. I have always been convinced of my love for Barca and I know that I could never be anywhere better then here.

“I thank the club for its faith in allowing me this contract. I look forward to staying here and helping the team to achieve our targets and then at the end of the season I’ll think about what would be best for everyone.”

“You can’t put a price on this. Not just being here but also to feel that I will always be able to continue doing important things for this team, I am so pleased with the way things have worked out, and right now I can see myself continuing to play football.”