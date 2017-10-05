Watch: Atletico training regime takes toll on Costa

Diego Costa spent more of the summer protesting about his treatment from Antonio Conte than keeping trim on the training field.

That period of inactivity may have taken its toll on Costa after the striker was left breathing heavily as he was put through his paces at new club Atletico Madrid.

Costa is unable to feature for Atletico until January, due to the club’s transfer ban, yet he may need a couple of months to get up to match fitness, judging by a video released by the La Liga club.

Fitness coach Oscar ‘Profe’ Ortega has been putting Costa through his paces away from the rest of the first-team squad, yet the 28-year-old looked exhausted as he completed a series of drills.

However, Ortega’s relentless training ground work will not have come as a surprise to Costa, who played no part in Chelsea’s pre-season regime.

Ahead of his move to Atletico, Costa was asked about whether he had stayed in shape as he prepared to make the journey from his Brazilian homeland.

📸 ⚽️ Take a look at the best pictures from our second training session of the week! 🔴⚪️🔴

➡https://t.co/2DSmiMvKtC#AupaAtleti pic.twitter.com/QhevfryyfA — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 4, 2017

“I’m not as bad as some say and here we have El Profe Ortega who is going to have me in shape,” said Costa.

“The scales don’t scare me, his training sessions scare me!”