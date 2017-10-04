Giggs warns injured Bale

Real Madrid should have Gareth Bale back after the international break as scans detected no serious damage to the calf he injured against Borussia Dortmund.

The Wales international was instrumental in Real’s 3-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park last week, scoring a superb opener in the first half before setting up Cristiano Ronaldo to double their advantage after the break.

Bale didn’t complete the UEFA Champions League match, having been substituted five minutes from time, and he missed the 2-0 win against Espanyol on Sunday.

But medical tests done this week only revealed swelling to his lower leg, which comes as a welcome boost for Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, who has been unable to field his strongest team this season due to injuries and suspensions.

A statement form the La Liga champions read: “Following tests carried out on Gareth Bale, he has been diagnosed with swelling but no tear in the soleus muscle of his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.”

The 28-year-old forward has registered three goals and three assists in seven appearances across all competitions for Zidane’s side in the new campaign.

Despite the good news, former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has warned his compatriot that he must start making changes as he is getting injured far too much.

“When you look at Bale and the physical specimen he is, he is always going to be putting his body under pressure, especially with the sort of challenges he comes up against from other players.

“With the injuries he has had and at the stage of his career, this is when you need to start addressing it.

“When you get to your late 20s it hits home that you need to start making changes.

“Everyone is different and I tried to cover every base with yoga, acupuncture, ice baths, but what might work for some players might not for others.

“You also have to adapt your game. You can’t play in your late 20s like you did when you were 19, but that experience means your brain is quicker and you can be more economical yet more effective. I was definitely more effective in games in my late 20s even if I wasn’t as quick.”