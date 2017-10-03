La Liga: What would Catalan independence mean?

There has been a lot of talk in recent days about what would happen to Barcelona and La Liga in the event of Catalonia gaining independence and breaking away from Spain.

The possibility of such a split has become all the more real in the last few days after the Spanish authorities’ violent crackdown on what they called an “illegal” independence referendum at the weekend.

Hundreds and thousands of people protested the violence in a strike on Monday which was supported by Barcelona, as well as fellow Catalan teams Girona and Espanyol, while Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has said a declaration of independence will now come in a matter of days.

The turmoil has raised questions about what would happen to Barcelona. La Liga and Spanish football if independence were to happen.

FOX Sports Asia takes a brief look at some of the issues.

Implications for La Liga?

La Liga head Javier Tebas has said Barca would not be allowed to remain in the league in the event of independence. Were Barca to be expelled from La Liga they would be left without a league to play in, along with fellow Catalan clubs Girona and Espanyol – who would also be expelled. Despite Tebas’ threats, it would be a major loss for La Liga were Barca to leave, as it would spell the end of El Clasico and leave the competition with just one giant, Real Madrid. This would devalue the league in terms of attractiveness and would see both sides take a big hit financially. If independence were to happen, then it would be no surprise if some sort of deal was reached that allowed Barca and its fellow Catalan clubs to continue to play in La Liga.

Barca in another league

There has been much talk of Barca joining the Premier League, and while there is precedent (several Welsh clubs play in the English leagues, while Swansea are currently in the Premier League) it would prove troublesome logistically (certainly for fans) while Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers would have a much stronger case. Another alternative could be Ligue 1, and as the region shares a border with France this would probably make more sense. The chiefs of the French competition would certainly welcome the arrival of such a big draw.

The most logical solution after that would be the formation of a Catalan League, although this would take time as the newly formed league would need to gain recognition from European football authority UEFA.

A weaker Spain team?

Were Catalan players excluded from the Spanish squad following independence, it would mean the loss of some outstanding talent including the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Cesc Fabregas, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Deulofeu.

Luckily for Spain, they have plenty of talent capable of filling the gaps, so in all likelihood it would not result in a weaker international team. Of course, a deal could be struck to enable Catalan players to be eligible for the Spanish side, but if such a deal could not be reached then a Catalonia national team could be formed, although it would need to apply for membership of UEFA and then FIFA, a move that Spain could oppose.