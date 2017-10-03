Barcelona confirm the club is on strike

Barcelona have confirmed that the club will down tools and close operations on Tuesday (3 October), in adherence to the country-wide strike planned by the Bureau for Democracy.

Spain has seen some political upheaval in recent times after last Sunday's referendum on Catalan independence. As such, some parts of the country have been divided on the matter and there have been disturbances.

📍 Camp Nou #BarçaLasPalmas A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

On Monday a La Furia Roja training session which was open to the public was cut short after Catalonia-born Gerard Pique was subjected to abuse from fans. The 30-year-old has been vocal in his support for Catalan independence.

It also impacted Barcelona's La Liga match against Las Palmas which was played behind closed doors recently as well. As a result, Barca's board of directors reportedly met and decided that a general strike would take place on Tuesday.

A club statement read, "FC Barcelona adheres to the country-wide strike planned by the Bureau for Democracy, therefore, the club will remain closed on Tuesday."