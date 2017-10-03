Pique has not seceded from Spain

Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique is still part of the Spain set-up despite his solidarity with Catalonia’s independence referendum.

The centre-back said he was "proud of the people of Catalonia" after Sunday's vote, which the Spanish government deemed illegal, and said he "will step aside before the World Cup" if that's a problem.

An emotional Gerard Pique suggested he could retire from international football with Spain after yesterday's events in Barcelona… 😢🇪🇸 #Football #Spain #Barcelona #FCB #Pique #GerardPique A post shared by The Football Republic (@thefootballrepublic) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

However, national team boss Julen Lopetegui said he has no problem with Pique, who is in his squad for Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Albania.

"Gerard's behaviour is exceptional," Lopetegui told COPE. "I wanted to know how he was and I've seen him willing and motivated. If it were not so, he wouldn't be with me."

La Roja are closing in on qualification for Russia 2018, as they currently lead the Group G standings by three points with two matches left to play against Albania and Israel.

"I would encourage people to know that we need their support because we are not qualified for the World Cup," Lopetegui added.