Rafinha has second operation on knee

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha could return to action before the turn of the year after he had surgery on Sunday to rectify a knee problem.

The Brazil international has yet to feature for Ernesto Valverde's side this season due to the injury he sustained against Granada back in April.

Rafinha had initially gone under the knife just a few days after damaging the meniscus in his right knee, but the issue persisted and he underwent another procedure at the weekend.

The 24-year-old has battled with various injuries during his time at the Camp Nou, which limited him to 11 and 28 appearances respectively in the last two campaigns.

Meanwhile, Barca have confirmed that Andres Iniesta will be sidelined during the international break with a hamstring injury.

The Blaugrana captain was introduced at half-time on Sunday in the 3-0 win over Las Palmas but was forced off in the 84th minute after second-half goals from Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi (2) had maintained the Catalans' 100% record in La Liga.

A statement from the Catalan giants read: "Tests carried out show that the player Andres Iniesta has a hamstring strain in his left leg and he is expected to be out for about around 10 days."