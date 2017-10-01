Isco double sees off Espanyol

Real Madrid were far from their best but they did enough to claim a deserved 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0

Lopez denies Isco at the start

Ronaldo misses handful of chances

Isco breaks deadlock in first half

Moreno hits post after the break

Isco doubles lead after swift counter

Match Summary

A strike in each half from Isco secured all three points for Zinedine Zidane's side, who bossed proceedings for large parts of the match, although the Periquitos had their chances and were denied by the woodwork in the second half.

Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol ⚽ 30' @IscoAlarcon ⚽ 71' @IscoAlarcon #RMLiga A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. 🏆 (@realmadrid) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Full Report

The hosts nearly got off to the best possible start when Sergio Ramos released Isco through on goal with a long ball in the opening minute, but the midfielder was denied by a sharp save from Pau Lopez.

Marco Asensio missed the target in the fourth minute after Lopez had punched a corner into his path, but for all their dominance, Real failed to make an early breakthrough.

Luka Modric curled an effort wide from outside the area midway through the first half and Ramos saw his powerful header from Cristiano Ronaldo's cross on the left expertly tipped over the crossbar by Lopez on 25 minutes.

The defending champions finally broke the deadlock four minutes later as Ronaldo slipped in Isco, who stabbed the ball past Lopez from eight yards out.

A rusty Ronaldo volleyed over with his left foot from 14 yards on the left three minutes later after connecting with Marco Asensio's cross from the right, and the Portugal captain failed to beat Lopez from close range on the right soon afterwards having brought down Casemiro's lofted pass.

Ronaldo missed the target with two headers in the closing stages of the opening stanza, while Gerard Moreno wasted a promising chance for Quique Sanchez Flores' men on 42 minutes when he cut inside from the right to advance into the box before hitting a tame left-footed shot straight at Keylor Navas.

Moreno was unfortunate not to equalise moments later as he latched onto a mistake at the back from Casemiro and struck the left post with a left-footed shot on the turn.

Real quickly countered and could have taken a two-goal lead into the break had Isco spotted an unmarked Ronaldo instead of shooting weakly at Lopez.

The Catalan club made a bright start to the second half as Navas was forced into a smart save by Marc Navarro from 14 yards out on 50 minutes after Toni Kroos gave away possession with a sloppy pass and Sergi Darder played in the substitute on the right. Sergio Sanchez rose highest to meet the resulting corner, but his header sailed over the bar.

Modric tried his luck again from range in the 59th minute when he cut inside from the left to create space for a shot that flew well over the bar from 22 yards out.

Kroos looked to pick out the far corner of the net from the edge of the box on the left seven minutes later, but his clipped shot drifted wide of the mark.

A mistake from Ramos on 70 minutes gifted the ball to Moreno on the left and he cut the ball back for Leo Baptistao, but Nacho made a vital block at the near post. It allowed Real to counter through Ronaldo, who played in Asensio on the left and he picked out Isco in space, with the midfielder curling a low shot into the bottom-right corner from 16 yards out.

Modric's final contribution before being substituted saw him advance on goal from the middle and fire off a powerful shot that was deflected wide of the right post off David Lopez on 80 minutes.

Lucas Vazquez was unable to beat Lopez on the stretch from close range at the death after getting on the end of Ronaldo's dangerous cross from the left.

Sunday's other results in La Liga:

Real Sociedad 4-4 Real Betis

Barcelona 3-0 Las Palmas

Valencia 3-2 Athletic Bilbao

Villarreal 3-0 Eibar