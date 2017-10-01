Messi helps Barca past Las Palmas

Barcelona overcame a difficult day as they maintained their perfect start to the season with a 3-0 victory over Las Palmas inside an empty Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona 3 Las Palmas 0

Chichizola pulls off a string of saves

Calleri hits woodwork just before HT

Busquets heads Barca in front

Messi brace seals win

Match Summary

Ernesto Valverde's side didn't have things all their own way, though, as the visitors played some superb one-touch football themselves and asked numerous questions of the Barca defence in the first half.

But the Catalan giants took control of proceedings after the interval and scored three goals to make it seven wins out of seven in La Liga this term.

Full Report

In a game that almost never went ahead due to trouble in the city over the Catalan referendum, the visitors seemed to revel in the occasion of playing behind closed doors.

After Borja Herrera hit a hopeful shot wide of the left post from outside the area on five minutes, Barca went close moments later when Sergi Roberto tested Leandro Chichizola from range.

The hosts enjoyed plenty of possession in the opening 21 minutes and they would threaten from a Lionel Messi free-kick from 19 yards out that Chichizola clawed away from the top-right corner, and the keeper then denied Denis Suarez on the follow-up.

Pako Ayestaran's men started to find their rhythm with some slick, one-touch passing and Oussama Tannane produced a comfortable save out of Marc-Andre ter Stegen from 25 yards out after cutting in from the right flank.

Tannane caused problems again on 28 minutes when he latched onto Alberto Aquilani's through-ball on the right and cut the ball back to Jonathan Calleri, but Sergi Roberto made a vital interception to prevent the striker from scoring.

Gerard Pique saw his header deflected over the crossbar from Denis Suarez's corner on 31 minutes and Paulinho wasted a glorious chance two minutes later when he headed wide of the left post from just eight yards out, after getting on the end of Sergi Roberto's exquisite cross on the right.

The Canary Islands club nearly broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time from a flowing move on the right as Tannane was played into space on the right and he crossed for Calleri to hit the base of the left post with a first-time shot.

The Blaugrana came out in the second half with renewed focus and Messi was denied by Chichizola once again on 47 minutes, with the keeper parrying away his compatriot's free-kick at the right post, before he tipped Ivan Rakitic's volley over two minutes later.

And their efforts were rewarded from the resulting corner as Sergio Busquets glanced a header home at the near post.

Messi went on a trademark mazy run from the right soon afterwards and forced Chichizola into another good save with a shot from inside the area, and Tannane fired just wide of the left post at the other end as Las Palmas quickly countered.

The Argentine magician should perhaps have done better on 56 minutes with a header from 12 yards out that he steered wide of the left post, after he played in Luis Suarez on the right and met his return cross.

Chichizola was well placed to keep out Messi at his near post on 65 minutes after the diminutive forward had carried the ball from one side of the box to the other, but the goal-machine finally had the beating of his fellow Argentine five minutes later as he latched onto Denis Suarez's neat reverse pass and rounded the keeper to tap home from a yard out.

Messi made the game safe on 77 minutes as he tucked the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net after being picked out inside the area by Luis Suarez.

Tannane continued to look dangerous for Las Palmas and he missed the chance to cap off a brilliant individual performance when he blasted wide of the left post from a narrow angle on the right five minutes from time.

Luis Suarez squandered the final opportunity in stoppage time after being played in on the right by Messi, with the Uruguayan striker dragging his effort wide of the left post from just inside the area.