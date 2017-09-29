Preview: Barcelona v Las Palmas

Barcelona have made a perfect start to the season, and that looks set to continue when they face Las Palmas at Camp Nou on Sunday.

La Liga

1 October 2017

Kick-off 16:15 CET

Venue: Camp Nou

Referee: J. Munuera

Assistants: A. Baena, J. Alcoba

Fourth official: A. Monter

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Barcelona 8 6 2 0

Las Palmas 8 0 2 6

Previous encounter

Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona 14/05/17 (La Liga)

Las Palmas goalscorer: Bigas (63′)

Barcelona goalscorers: Neymar (25′, 67’, 71), L. Suarez (27′)

Players to watch

Luis Suarez has made a relatively slow start to the season and will no doubt be extra fired up to deliver some goals against Las Palmas at home. However, he recently scored against Girona and may be about to embark on a rich vein of form. With the visitors defence already conceding 10 goals in La Liga, he may be licking his lips at his prospects on Sunday.

Former Chelsea misfit Loïc Rémy has seemingly hit the ground running at Las Palmas with two goals in his first two appearances for the club. The France international has a chance to resurrect his career with La UD, and he will no doubt be motivated should he feature against a Spanish giant like Barca this weekend.

Team form and manager quotes

The Catalans have won all eight of their first Liga fixtures to top the table with a four-point lead over second-placed Atletico madrid. Those results have included some goal-heavy matches such as the 5-0 thrashing of derby rivals Espanyol or the 6-1 result against Eibar. Their most recent league match, a 3-0 win over Girona, followed this trend.

Barca have also been ruthless in the Champions League, beating Italian giants Juventus 3-0 and, most recently, dispatching Sporting CP 1-0 on Wednesday. However, suggestions have been made that Blaugrana haven’t been as entertaining as they should be. As such, coach Ernesto Valverde defended his side against such accusations, saying, “Everyone is free to say what they want. I don’t get bored, especially not when we win.”

Las Palmas, meanwhile, have returned to losing after managing back-to-back wins over Malaga and Athletic Bilbao in recent weeks. Sevilla got the better of them 1-0 in midweek and their latest result was a 2-0 defeat to Leganes last weekend.

The side from the Canary Islands currently sit 15th in the standings, two points away from the bottom three, but looking very likely to drop into the relegation zone unless they can muster a memorable performance against Spain’s most in-form team.

In addition, recently appointed coach Pako Ayestaran says his side must rise to the occasion at the Camp Nou. He said, “It’s a wonderful stage to make our debut and hopefully unity will see us through and the players are well organized on the pitch. We have to have belief and that’s what we are going to try to do. It’s going to be difficult but you always get an opportunity. We’ll see if we are capable of coming away with a result.”

Team news

In team news, Barca will be without Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha, while Las Palmas won’t be able to call on Vitolo, Sergi Samper, Dani Castellano, or Alen Halilovic, the Croatian youngster on loan from Hamburg who couldn’t quite cut the mustard at Barcelona.